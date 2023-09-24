New national record for Singapore’s Letitia Sim as China dominates Asian Games swimming

HANGZHOU: Singapore's Letitia Sim set a new national record in the women’s 50m breaststroke at the Asian Games on Sunday (Sep 24), amid a clean sweep of golds from China on day one of swimming competition.

At the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre’s aquatic arena, the Singaporean clocked a time of 31.15s to lower her previous personal best by 0.01s.

She finished seventh with China’s Tang Qianting taking gold.

“It felt okay. It didn’t feel as amazing as I wanted it to be, but I’m happy with the swim overall,” said Sim. “I felt that was setting me up really well for the 100m (breaststroke), so I’m excited about that.”

"It was nice to see a national record come from Letitia, even if it was a 0.01 PB (personal best). We'll take that in this very tough and competitive environment," added national head coach Gary Tan.

"The first pathway and journey for her is to make the first Olympic Games ... That's a big target for her and then from there, let's see where it comes."

The headlines on Sunday belonged to host nation China, whose swimmers broke four Games records and two Asian records on the night en route to seven gold medals.

Gan Ching Hwee came close to a podium finish for Singapore, timing 16.24.67 to finish fourth in the women’s 1500m behind China’s Li Bingjie and Gao Weizhong as well as Japan’s Yukimi Moriyama.

Li’s time of 15:51.18 was a new Games mark.

“I gave it all that I could,” said Gan. “I came to this race wanting a better finish. I think I was in contention for a medal and that was the goal for today, but obviously I didn't make it so I'm a little bit disappointed.”