Two Asian Games medals a ‘possibility’, but Singapore swim team set sights on Olympics qualification
SINGAPORE: When Singapore’s swimmers stand atop the starting blocks at the Hangzhou Asian Games later this month, they will have the end of their lane in sight, but a bigger target in mind.
The 2024 Paris Olympics.
“The process is very clear for us … Let’s focus on how do we get those times down rather than how do we get ourselves on to the medal standings,” national swimming head coach Gary Tan told CNA on Wednesday (Sep 6).
“The medals will come if you bring your times down, but I think that's where we need to steer their mindset away from just thinking about the medals.”
Just like the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in May, the focus will be geared towards meeting Olympic qualification times, Tan added.
“The Olympic cuts will then fulfil certain things that we want to do and it will be a bonus to get on the podium from there,” he said.
Speaking to CNA at the Singapore Aquatics Asian Games media day, Tan singled out the men’s 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle as events where Singapore could clinch medals in.
At the 2018 Asian Games, the Singapore swim team won six medals, including two golds.
Mikkel Lee and Teong Tzen Wei are slated to compete in the men’s 50m butterfly in Hangzhou, while Jonathan Tan will feature in the men’s 50m freestyle.
Teong clocked the two fastest times in Asia in the 50m butterfly in 2022, while Jonathan Tan has the second and third fastest times in Asia for the 50m freestyle this year and met the Olympic qualifying mark for the event at this year’s SEA Games.
“My coach Gus (Gustavo Schirru) mentioned to me that we are quite high in the rankings. It’s a good confidence (boost) that we are up there, but it's a 50 so anything can happen during the race,” said Jonathan Tan, who added that his primary focus was registering personal best times.
“So I try not to think much about it, and just focus on my own swim.”
“I actually believe that if all goes well, it will not be six medals, it will probably be two medals, whatever the color may be,” said head coach Tan. “Two is a possibility.”
At the same time, he added that the sprint events are “very open”.
At the Asiad, Tan said that hosts China, traditionally one of the top countries in the pool, will be “pushing the envelope”.
“Being (their) home ground, you know that they're gonna definitely be pushing the envelope there … wanting to push the level of competition up a lot higher,” he said.
With some swimmers still carrying injuries, Tan said this will be one of the toughest meets for him as a coach.
“We do have things behind the scenes right now that we're trying to fix to ensure that these guys are kept healthy, kept injury free. Some injuries are still in existence and we are trying to manage those as well,” Tan explained.
“It will be a very big test for us because we need to be able to lift our swimmers knowing that these are still some of the baggage that we have carried forth ... We've got our work cut out for us.”
A TRANSITION PERIOD
At the last Asian Games five years ago, the Singapore swim team’s haul of 6 medals was the most of any sport among the country's contingent.
However, much has changed since. Most notably, former Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who clinched two golds (50m and 100m butterfly), will not feature in Hangzhou.
“We definitely will miss his (Schooling’s) presence there. And he was a very integral player in the relays as well,” said Tan, who added that Singapore swimming is in an "interesting phase".
“We are kind of in the middle (of phases). And I think as coaches, we are quietly excited about that phase as well because it's really a rebuilding process,” he said.
“If we really focus on the right things and we focus on the process, we focus on the skills that we want to develop for the swimmers … that pathway will eventually lead into something bigger, and there'll be hopefully more people that can be similar to what Joseph has achieved.“
Making her Asian Games debut will be Letitia Sim, who has been in excellent form. The 20-year-old registered national records in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke this year.
"I've gained a lot of experience since the last time I got interviewed. I've been to a lot of international meets, and learnt a lot of stuff at every single meet that I've gone to and I just wanted to keep building off from those experiences," she told reporters.
"I think now I'm in a lot better shape and a lot better mindset to be heading into the Asian Games and so I'm really excited."