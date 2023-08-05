Joseph Schooling fails to make final cut for Asian Games in Hangzhou

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion and Singapore national swimmer Joseph Schooling will not be competing at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 28-year-old was excluded from the final list of athletes set to represent Team Singapore at the Sep 23 to Oct 8 event. The contingent comprising 431 athletes was announced on Saturday (Aug 5).

The athletes will compete across 32 sports, said Sport Singapore and the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC), adding that the contingent is also the largest for the country at the Asian Games.

The 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 was originally scheduled to take place in 2022 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schooling had initially made the first cut for Hangzhou, according to a preliminary list released in April.