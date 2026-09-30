2027 London Marathon 2027 dates decided with game of rock-paper-scissors

Sept 30 : The schedule for next year's two-day London Marathon was decided by a game of rock-paper-scissors involving the marathon world record holder and 2026 men's champion Sabastian Sawe, organisers said on Wednesday.

Kenyan Sawe, who became the first man to run a sub-two hour marathon in a record-eligible race as he finished the 2026 London race in one hour 59 minutes and 30 seconds, lost out to fellow champion and women's wheelchair record-holder Catherine Debrunner.

That ensured the traditional Sunday was reserved for the women's elite and wheelchair races. The men's races will be held the day before, on April 24.

"Sabastian and Catherine's rock, paper, scissors battle was an entertaining way to decide which day would host each elite race," the event's chief executive Hugh Brasher said.

The London Marathon, which is traditionally a one-day event, will be held across two days in a special one-off edition in 2027.

A record 1.33 million people have entered the public ballot for the race.