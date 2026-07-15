Aberg says travel woes left his driver snapped in half ahead of Open

July 14 : Sweden's Ludvig Aberg has had a bit of a rough time since heading overseas for this week's British Open in Southport.

Aberg revealed on Tuesday that he had some travel difficulties when he flew to Sweden after competing in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. For starters, his bags were lost for three days.

When he was finally reunited with his golf equipment, Aberg discovered his troubles were far from over.

"When I pulled it out my driver was snapped in half," Aberg said during a walk-and-talk at Royal Birkdale that was posted on the British Open's X account. "My Foresight, the (launch monitor) that I use, was cracked in half."

It is perhaps no surprise that Aberg missed the cut at last week's Scottish Open.

World number 20 Aberg, competing in his third British Open, will play the opening two rounds at Royal Birkdale alongside Cameron Young and Wyndham Clark.

Aberg's best result in the British Open came last year when he finished in a share of 23rd place.