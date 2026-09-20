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Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria
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Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria

Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - September 20, 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pedro Acosta in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Christian Bruna
Acosta recovers from sprint exit to beat Martin for maiden MotoGP win in Austria
MotoGP - Austrian Grand Prix - Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria - September 20, 2026 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pedro Acosta celebrates after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Christian Bruna
20 Sep 2026 09:04PM
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SPIELBERG, Austria, Sept 20 : Pedro Acosta claimed the first MotoGP victory of his career in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, bouncing back from his sprint-race crash to beat world championship leader Jorge Martin at KTM's home Red Bull Ring circuit.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who qualified third before crashing out while leading Saturday's sprint, seized the lead from polesitter Martin on lap nine of the 28-lap race and never looked back.

Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi completed the podium.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez endured a frustrating weekend as Ducati lacked the outright pace of the Aprilias. The reigning MotoGP champion qualified second but slipped back on the opening lap and finished fifth.

Source: Reuters
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