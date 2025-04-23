Provisional approval given for AFC Champions League Two final to be held at Singapore's Bishan Stadium
Singapore's Lion City Sailors will face Sharjah FC of the UAE in the May 18 final.
SINGAPORE: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has granted the Lion City Sailors provisional approval to host the upcoming AFC Champions League Two final at Bishan Stadium.
"This is subject to final inspection and formal approval by AFC in early May," Lion City Sailors said in a social media post on Wednesday (Apr 23).
The club said it will be working closely with Sport Singapore, the Football Association of Singapore and sports industry experts over the next few weeks to make the necessary upgrades and preparations to ensure the venue is match-ready for May 18.
Kick-off time is set for 8pm and ticketing details will be announced in due course, it added.
Last week, the Sailors' opponents in the final, Sharjah FC of the United Arab Emirates, had expressed reservations about the May 18 decider being hosted at the Jalan Besar Stadium, claiming that it "does not meet the aspirations of the fans and stakeholders".
Sharjah said that the 6,000-seater Jalan Besar Stadium, which has an artificial pitch, is "not suitable" in terms of capacity and facilities.
It also stressed its organisational and hosting capabilities, as well as readiness to stage the final in a "manner befitting the importance of the competition".
In response, the Sailors called for the game to be held at Jalan Besar, saying: "Jalan Besar Stadium has been a certified AFC Champions League Two venue that meets AFC's regulations and requirements throughout the competition, successfully hosting six home matches in this tournament alone."
The club added that the ground has a "proud history" of staging major football matches and has "more than proven itself as a capable and reliable venue".
The National Stadium will not be available to host the final as it is scheduled to host a Lady Gaga concert on the date earmarked for the match.
The Sailors made history on Apr 16 after beating Australian side Sydney FC 2-1 on aggregate to become the first Singaporean football team to reach the final of a continental competition.
According to AFC competition rules, hosting rights for the AFC Champions League Two final rotate between the West Region and East Region each year, with this year's final slated to be held in Singapore.
Having beaten more fancied opponents en route to the final, including Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the Sailors said the club had proven themselves worthy of holding the match on home soil.
"Hosting the final in Singapore would not only be a just conclusion to our Champions League Two campaign, but a proud moment for Singapore football on the continental stage," said the Sailors.
Previously known as the AFC Cup, the AFC Champions League Two is the second-tier Asian club football tournament, with its format having been revamped this season.