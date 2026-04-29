Afghan women's team will be a symbol of resistance on international stage, says former captain

VANCOUVER, April 29 : Afghan women footballers will be able to showcase their skills to the world after FIFA cleared the way for their return to international competition and former captain Khalida Popal said the team will be a symbol of resistance for those struggling back home.

The team have not played an official competitive international since before the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Taliban authorities have imposed sweeping restrictions on women and girls, including restrictions affecting education, work and sport, forcing many female athletes to flee the country or abandon competition.

Prior to the Taliban's takeover, Afghanistan had 25 women players under contract, most of whom now live in Australia.

"Our team has always been known as an activist team," Popal, the team's founder, told Reuters.

"But this opportunity ... with the right support from FIFA ... will be the time for us to also show some skills and develop the youth talent in the diaspora.

"The team will be a symbol of resilience. I know that it's going to be tough because the Afghan women inside Afghanistan will struggle to be part of that," Popal added.

"But if we can still be the voice for them to send out hope messages and show them our support that you are not forgotten, then we will continue to use our platform."

Afghanistan Women United is currently undergoing a selection process, with FIFA hosting regional selection camps in England and Australia. The team are expected to return to action in June, with opponents and venues yet to be confirmed.

While Afghanistan will not be eligible to qualify for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil, they could still compete in qualifiers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"Regardless of how much advocacy we do from outside, when it comes to football, the pitch is actually the moment that decides. So we also want to be a competitive team to showcase good football," said Popal.

Andrea Florence, executive director of Sport and Rights Alliance, said the decision to allow Afghanistan to compete extended beyond sport.

"This FIFA decision is critical to ensuring every Member Association upholds their responsibilities toward gender equity and human rights," she said.

"It's about sending a message that no government should have the power to erase women from public life."

(Writing by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)