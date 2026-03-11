Afghanistan-SL series in UAE postponed amid Middle East crisis

March 11 : The limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka scheduled for March in the United Arab Emirates has been postponed due to the crisis in the Middle East, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.

The teams were due to play three Twenty20s in Sharjah and three One-Day Internationals in Dubai between March 13 and March 25.

The U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran have affected countries throughout the Gulf, disrupting travel in some of the world's busiest transit hubs and forcing several sporting events to be cancelled.

"Despite the collective efforts of all parties to proceed with the event as planned, the logistical challenges remained beyond operational control, leading to the decision to postpone the series and explore rescheduling options," ACB said in a statement.

The decision to defer the series was made in consultation with the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC), it added.

"The preferred venue for the rescheduled series remains the United Arab Emirates, and the new dates will be announced in due course following further coordination between the respective boards and stakeholders."