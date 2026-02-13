Africa Cup of Nations finals could be increased to 28 teams, says CAF

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb 13 : The number of teams playing at Africa Cup of Nations finals could be increased to 28, Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said on Friday while reaffirming the tournament would take place every four years in future.

Motsepe told a press conference in the Tanzanian capital that there were plans to increase the finals to 28 teams, without setting a definite date for the change.

The Cup of Nations has featured 24 finalists for its last four editions after being expanded from a 16-team tournament.

The 24 teams were divided into six groups of four, but Motsepe did not explain how another four teams would be accommodated at the tournament in future.

CAF has 54 member associations, so a 28-team field would constitute more than half the members.

Motsepe did, however, reiterate that the Cup of Nations would be held every four years after 2028, a decision that sparked much criticism when first announced in December.

It has been held every two years since 1968.

Motsepe denied media reports that the 2027 finals would be moved from Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, who are set to co-host the next Cup of Nations, because of concerns the infrastructure in the three East African countries will not be ready in time.

“CAF and African football will be enormously successful this year and the years ahead. We believe that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will deliver a good tournament next year,” Motsepe said.

The CAF president said African football had been embarrassed by the incidents that marred the 2025 final with Senegal walking off the pitch after having a penalty awarded against them.

“I am deeply disappointed by the unacceptable events that unfolded during the final,” Motsepe told reporters.

“We will amend the CAF statutes and the disciplinary code to ensure that our judicial bodies have the authority to impose punishments that reflect the severity of such conduct.

"Our goal is to protect the integrity, reputation, and global standing of African football."

Senegal, who won the final, and Morocco were both fined for the farcical incidents in last month’s decider in Rabat.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)