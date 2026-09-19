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African champions beat Asian counterparts to advance in Inter Continental Cup
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African champions beat Asian counterparts to advance in Inter Continental Cup

African champions beat Asian counterparts to advance in Inter Continental Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Intercontinental Cup - Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahli - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - September 19, 2026 Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso lifts the trophy as he celebrates with Mamelodi Sundowns players after the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
African champions beat Asian counterparts to advance in Inter Continental Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA Intercontinental Cup - Mamelodi Sundowns v Al Ahli - Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, South Africa - September 19, 2026 Mamelodi Sundowns' Nuno Santos celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19 Sep 2026 11:44PM
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PRETORIA, Sept 19 : African champions Mamelodi Sundowns edged their Asian counterparts Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the Inter Continental Cup on Saturday, with a double strike from Portuguese import Nuno Santos.

Sundowns advance to a match against either Toluca of Mexico or the Copa Libertadores winners later this year in the annual competition for the six confederation champions.

Santos went ahead in the 17th minute lead at Loftus Versfeld but their lead lasted only two minutes until goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved a close-range effort from Saudi striker Feras but could not hold on to the ball which then hit him on the back of the head and went into his goal.

A diving header from Santos won the game for the home side nine minutes from time.

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“I like to be in those type of positions on the pitch and today it was great that the ball arrived perfectly for me,” he said.

Al Ahli, with England international Ivan Toney leading the attack, had several good first-half chances which they squandered.

Holders Paris St Germain are directly through to the final of the Inter Continental Cup, which will be played in December. FIFA have yet to announce the dates or venue for the last three games of the competition, which last year were held in Qatar. 

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters
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