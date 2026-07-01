After years in football's wilderness, Paraguay's Canale steps up to sink Germany

BOSTON, June 30 : For Paraguay defender Jose Canale - who scored the decisive penalty that knocked four-time champions Germany out of the World Cup - the road to glory on the global stage has been long and often difficult.

Canale, who turns 30 in July, spent years of his club career to date out on loan, bouncing between Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico and struggling with his form and fitness after failing to fit in at his first club Libertad in Asuncion.

But a more consistent run of form with Lanus in Buenos Aires this year - and a vital headed goal for them in the South American Recopa final against Flamengo in the Maracana stadium in February - caught the eye of Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro who included him in his World Cup squad as a backup.

The curly-haired, barrel-chested centre half got his chance against Germany on Monday because of an injury to Omar Alderete, usually the first choice for Alfaro.

On his first start in a competitive game for his country, Canale played a key role in one of the greatest underdog victories in World Cup history.

Alongside Paraguay captain Gustavo Gomez in defence, he snuffed out the threat of Germany striker Deniz Undav and although Canale allowed Kai Havertz a yard of space to head in Germany's equaliser, he limited the Arsenal star to just a couple more chances over the 120 minutes of normal and extra time.

When the match went to penalties, Canale was not on coach Alfaro's list of the first five takers. But after two players on both sides failed to score from the spot and the shootout went into sudden death, he prepared to step up.

Having watched Germany defender Jonathan Tah blast the ball over the crossbar, Canale took a deep breath, relaxed his shoulders and sent Manuel Neuer the wrong way with a swing of his left boot that sent the ball high into the net and condemned Germany to their first-ever World Cup penalty shootout defeat.

Canale did not seem to know which way to run to celebrate but was soon pinned down by a mob of teammates as Paraguay pulled off their greatest World Cup win.

"Canale is one of life's champions because he has had to go through a lot of adversity," Alfaro said. "A night like this is one of the gifts that life can give you. It's divine justice."

Canale must be pinching himself as Paraguay prepare to meet either France or Sweden in the Round of 16 on July 4, possibly with him in the side again if Alderete does not recover from his injury in time.

Asked by a reporter in November - when Lanus won the Copa Sudamericana - whether he might just make it into Paraguay's World Cup squad, Canale was modest.

"As a footballer, you go through difficult things to start with," he said. "I just do what I can for Lanus day in and day out. After that, we will see what happens."

(Writing by William SchombergEditing by Toby Davis)