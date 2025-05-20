Ahmedabad to host IPL final on June 3

Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on June 3, organisers said on Tuesday in their revised schedule for the tournament which was briefly suspended due to armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

The IPL was halted on May 9 and resumed on Saturday following a ceasefire. However, the restart match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Ahmedabad will host the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium after staging qualifier two on June 1. The first qualifier (May 29) and the eliminator (May 30) will be held at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

The playoffs, initially slated for Hyderabad and Kolkata, have been relocated due to adverse weather conditions in the southern part of India.

RCB's final home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been moved to Lucknow where they will also play their final away game against Lucknow Super Giants.