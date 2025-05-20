Logo
Sport

Ahmedabad to host IPL final on June 3
Sport

Ahmedabad to host IPL final on June 3

Ahmedabad to host IPL final on June 3

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Gujarat Titans v Mumbai Indians - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - March 29, 2025 Gujarat Titans fans celebrate six runs scored by Jos Buttler REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

20 May 2025 09:21PM
Ahmedabad will host the Indian Premier League (IPL) final on June 3, organisers said on Tuesday in their revised schedule for the tournament which was briefly suspended due to armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

The IPL was halted on May 9 and resumed on Saturday following a ceasefire. However, the restart match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled.

Ahmedabad will host the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium after staging qualifier two on June 1. The first qualifier (May 29) and the eliminator (May 30) will be held at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh.

The playoffs, initially slated for Hyderabad and Kolkata, have been relocated due to adverse weather conditions in the southern part of India.

RCB's final home fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been moved to Lucknow where they will also play their final away game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Source: Reuters
