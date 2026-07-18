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Ajax land Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal
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Ajax land Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal

Ajax land Brazilian forward Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal

Soccer Football - Saudi Pro League - Al Hilal v Al Taawoun - Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - April 4, 2026 Al Hilal's Marcos Leonardo celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Stringer

18 Jul 2026 01:49PM
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July 18 : Ajax has signed Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo from Al-Hilal for a fee of just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million), the Dutch club said on Friday.

• The 23-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Eredivisie side.

• Leonardo joined Al-Hilal from Portuguese club Benfica in 2024 and had a prolific stint at the Saudi Pro League club, scoring 48 goals in 82 appearances.

• His standout moment at Al-Hilal was at the 2025 Club World Cup, scoring twice — including an extra-time winner — as Al-Hilal stunned Manchester City 4–3 to reach the quarter-finals.

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• Leonardo is Ajax's third signing of the current transfer window after left-back Caio Henrique arrived from Monaco and Daley Blind rejoined his boyhood club as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with Girona.

($1 = 0.8742 euros)

Source: Reuters
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