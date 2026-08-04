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Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
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Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona

Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 9, 2025 FC Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Germany v Portugal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - June 4, 2025 Germany's Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action as Portugal's Bruno Fernandes misses a chance to score REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Ajax sign goalkeeper Ter Stegen on loan from Barcelona
Soccer Football - Friendly - Joan Gamper Trophy - FC Barcelona v Como - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - August 10, 2025 FC Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen speaks to the fans before the match REUTERS/Bruna Casas
04 Aug 2026 04:34PM (Updated: 04 Aug 2026 04:39PM)
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AMSTERDAM, Aug 4 : Ajax Amsterdam continued their pre-season signing spree with the addition of former Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, the club said on Tuesday. The 34-year-old arrives on a one-season loan deal from Barcelona.

His signing follows that of another former German international, Julian Brandt, 30, who was out of contract and signed a three-year deal with Ajax last week.

Ajax have also signed Nigeria striker Tolu Arokodare on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, and paid just under €20 million euros ($22.88 million) to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal for Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo, who signed a five-year contract.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters
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