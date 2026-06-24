Akanji says Swiss will not make it easy for Canada in Group B decider

VANCOUVER, June 23 : Canada head into their World Cup Group B finale riding high on confidence after demolishing nine-man Qatar 6-0, but Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji warned his side won't roll over at BC Place on Wednesday.

A win or a draw would secure top spot for co-hosts Canada and confirm their place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Both teams have four points from two matches, with Canada leading the group on goal difference. Switzerland, who began the tournament as Group B favourites, drew 1-1 with Qatar before beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1, and need at least a point to guarantee a place in the round of 32.

"I know that they want to win, but we also want to win here," Akanji told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are not going to make it easy for them. We're going to try our best tomorrow. I think if we show our best side, we're going to win tomorrow.

"But they also won't make it easy for us. So we've got to be ready for it."

Switzerland have progressed beyond the group stage in five of their last six World Cup appearances but have consistently fallen at the round-of-16 hurdle.

They were beaten by Portugal at that stage in Qatar in 2022, though they showed signs of improvement by reaching the European Championship quarter-finals in 2024.

"I think our strength was always that we work as a team on the pitch," Akanji added. "We also know we don't have three top-10 players in the world like other nations do, so it only works in that way.

"It's a team sport and we try to improve on things that we didn't do well and I think as well on the last few Euros we went past the round of 16, but we weren't able to do it on the World Cup so far.

"So I hope we can do it this time, but it's still a long way to go. But I think consistency is really important, that we try to do the things the same way and also try to improve the things we didn't do well before."