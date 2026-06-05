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Al Ahly part ways with coach Thorup after disappointing season
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Al Ahly part ways with coach Thorup after disappointing season

Al Ahly part ways with coach Thorup after disappointing season

Soccer Football - Egyptian Premier League - Zamalek v Al Ahly - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - May 1, 2026 Al Ahly coach Jess Thorup reacts REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

05 Jun 2026 06:41AM
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Al-Ahly have parted company with coach Jess Thorup after a below-par season, the Egyptian club said on Thursday, with the Dane leaving by mutual consent.

The club said Thorup had “signed a settlement agreement after receiving his full dues in line with his contract terms”.

Thorup, 56, was appointed in October on a two-and-a-half-year deal following the exit of Spaniard Jose Riveiro.

He guided Al-Ahly to the Egyptian Super Cup title with a 2-0 victory over arch-rivals Zamalek, but results tailed off in the latter stages of the campaign.

Al-Ahly finished third in the league, missing out on a place in next season’s African Champions League and settling for Confederation Cup qualification. They were also eliminated in the quarter-finals of the continent’s premier club competition.

(Reporting Ashraf Hamed Atta)

Source: Reuters
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