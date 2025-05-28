Al-Duhail part ways with French coach Galtier

Al-Duhail's French manager Christophe Galtier has left the club after they decided not to renew his contract, the Qatar Stars League outfit said on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old's Al-Duhail side finished second in the league, two points behind Al-Sadd, who beat them in the Qatar Cup final on penalties. They also exited the Emir Cup early.

"The management of Al Duhail Sports Club extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to the technical director of the first team, Mr Christophe Galtier, and his coaching staff following the end of his contract with the club. We wish them all the best in their next endeavors," the club said on X.

Al-Duhail appointed former Paris St Germain manager Galtier in October 2023 to replace Argentine Hernan Crespo.