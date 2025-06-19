Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid

Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Al Hilal's Mohammed Al-Qahtani fouls Real Madrid's Fran Garcia to concede a penalty REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou saves a shot from Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia REUTERS/Marco Bello
Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde in action with Al Hilal's Hassan Al-Tombakti REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Real Madrid's Federico Valverde has his penalty saved by Al Hilal's Yassine Bounou REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Al-Hilal earn credibility with spirited draw against Real Madrid
Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Real Madrid and Al Hilal fans in the stands REUTERS/Marco Bello
19 Jun 2025 06:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MIAMI :Al-Hilal might have fallen just short of victory, but their 1-1 draw with 15-time European champions Real Madrid at the Club World Cup on Wednesday underlined the growing strength of Arabic football on the world stage.

Simone Inzaghi's side produced a bold, organised performance against a Real team managed by Xabi Alonso, dominating stretches of the first half and going close to securing a shock win.

Al-Hilal next face RB Salzburg in a crucial Group H encounter, but Inzaghi was left encouraged by his team's display against one of the tournament's favourites.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT:

Al-Hilal's performance reflects the rising competitiveness of clubs from the Gulf region, with the Saudi Pro League investing heavily in infrastructure and high-profile names.

A strong run from Al-Hilal would fuel regional pride and challenge lingering perceptions about the quality gap between Middle Eastern and European football.

KEY QUOTES:

Al-Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi: “It was a very good game. The lads played with great organisation and personality against what I consider one of the three strongest teams in the world. I couldn't have asked for more.”

On the quality of Arabic football: “People are starting to realise the level is rising. I've found a club here with organisation, ambition and players hungry to compete. The game was tough with the heat and humidity, but the players handled it superbly.”

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement