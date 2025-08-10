Logo
Al-Nassr signs Martinez after he leaves Barcelona
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - May 11, 2025 FC Barcelona's Inigo Martinez celebrates after Raphinha scores their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

10 Aug 2025 08:51AM
Spain defender Inigo Martinez has joined Al-Nassr after leaving Spain's champions Barcelona, the Saudi Pro League club announced on Sunday.

Martinez is the second big signing for Al-Nassr Jorge Jesus side this summer, after the Saudi club signed the Portuguese forward Joao Felix from Chelsea.

"Al-Nassr club company officially signed a contract with the Spanish star Inigo Martinez as a free agent," the club said in a statement.

"Inigo's contract will be valid until 2026" Al-Nassr added.

The 34-year-old defender, who won the domestic treble with Barcelona last season, started his career at Real Sociedad before moving to Athletic Bilbao in 2018.

Martinez, who joined Barca in 2023, has earned 21 caps.

Al-Nassr, after extending Cristiano Ronaldo's contract for two more seasons, is preparing to face Al-Ittihad in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup on 19 August.

Source: Reuters
