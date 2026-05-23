Albon misses Canada sprint qualifying after hitting groundhog in practice

MONTREAL, May 22 : Williams Formula One driver Alex Albon missed Canadian Grand Prix sprint qualifying on Friday after hitting a groundhog in practice and crashing his car, causing extensive damage.

"Following the incident in FP1 involving wildlife on track, Alex will not run in this afternoon's sprint qualifying session," the team said in a statement.

"Despite the best efforts of the team to repair the car, the damage sustained was far more extensive than originally thought, requiring the gearbox and PU (power unit) to be replaced."

Stewards later granted permission for Albon to start Saturday's race in the 21st spot, despite the Thai failing to set a lap time. Teammate Carlos Sainz will line up 10th on the grid. Only the top eight finishers score points.

"With Alex, I'm so disappointed for him, because he had the pace this weekend. He was on it. It is just one of those freak accidents," said team boss James Vowles.

"I normally don't believe in bad luck. I don't know what other camp to put that in.

"We'll have him out, obviously, for tomorrow morning's sprint race and just keep learning."

Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson also missed qualifying after suffering a hydraulics failure in practice that required a power unit change. Lawson will start in the 22nd spot.

Albon is a big animal lover - with his family cats, horses and dog having a dedicated Instagram account.

Groundhogs crossing the track have long been a hazard at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, set on an artificial island in the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

During the early laps of the race last year, Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton hit a groundhog, damaging the floor of the car.

(Writing by Alan Baldwin in London; Editing by Ken Ferris and Tom hogue)