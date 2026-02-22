Logo
Alcaraz downs Fils to win Qatar Open, extends perfect start to the year
Tennis - Qatar Open - Khalifa International Tennis and Squash complex, Doha, Qatar - February 21, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the Qatar Open trophy after winning the final match against France's Arthur Fils REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
22 Feb 2026 04:26AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2026 04:58AM)
Feb 21 : World number one Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Frenchman Arthur Fils 6-2 6-1 to win the Qatar Open on Saturday and extend his perfect start to the year.

Alcaraz, whose second trophy of 2026 came 20 days after he completed the career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, dictated the match from the outset and won a remarkable 89 per cent of his first-serve points while never facing a break point during the 50-minute encounter.

“I came this year hungry for more,” said the Spanish top seed, who lost in the Doha quarter-finals last year.

“I think after every tournament, we just have to set new goals. I’m just really happy and proud of everything I have done with my team on and off the court."

With the win, Alcaraz improved to 12-0 for the year and collected his ninth ATP 500 trophy, which drew him level with Andy Murray for fourth in the category since its inception, according to the ATP.

Source: Reuters
