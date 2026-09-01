Alcaraz makes confident return with US Open first round win

NEW YORK, Aug 31 : Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed only a New York minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the U.S. Open.

Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament's biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

He next plays Portugal's Jaime Faria in the second round.

"It's been a really tough five months for me," said Alcaraz. "I missed it - I missed the crowd, the energy, I missed competition, I missed everything."

Alcaraz got a brief U.S. Open warm-up in the mixed doubles with partner Serena Williams last week, and the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was all too happy to see him return, heaping deafening cheers on the twice champion as he took to the court.

Alcaraz whacked a forehand winner out of Safiullin's reach for the break in the seventh game and looked to be back to his usual self as the Russian was unable to tame Alcaraz's lethal serve on set point.

The Spaniard went down an early break in the second set but Safiullin gave up the momentum immediately as he sent a volley out on break point in the third game, never getting a handle on the match.

Alcaraz painted the line to go up another break in the seventh and was in total control in the third set, where he converted a break point with his powerful forehand.

"There were some doubts during the match, I'm not going to lie," said Alcaraz. "I tried to forget everything. I tried to enjoy."