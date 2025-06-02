Alcaraz stops Shelton and returns to French Open quarter-finals

PARIS :Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz etched his name deeper in clay by overcoming American Ben Shelton 7-6(8) 6-3 4-6 6-4 for his 100th tour-level win on the surface to reach the French Open quarter-finals for a fourth successive year on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard endured a shaky outing against Damir Dzumhur in his last match and was dragged into a dogfight by big-serving Shelton on Court Philippe Chatrier before he pulled away to book a meeting with another American in Tommy Paul.

"Today I fought against myself, in my mind," said Alcaraz.

"I tried to calm myself as I was mad, angry and talking not really good things. I'm really happy not to let those thoughts play against me. I tried to calm myself and keep going."

Alcaraz missed his only breakpoint opportunity in the first 12 games and clawed back from 1-4 down in the tiebreak before he saved three set points to clinch an entertaining opening stanza when Shelton sent a shot into the net.

The second seed's serve came under immense pressure in a 12-minute opening game of the second set, but he staved off Shelton six times to hold, and edged in front with forehand thunderbolts that forced his opponent into mistakes.

Shelton persevered and took a 3-1 lead in the third set but allowed Alcaraz back into the game, only to regain composure and pull a set back to give himself a chance to secure the biggest victory of his career.

It was not to be as Alcaraz wrested complete control in the fourth set and quelled the challenge of the 13th seed, finishing him off on serve with a booming forehand on his second matchpoint to let out a roar.

"We both have huge respect for each other," added Alcaraz.

"Every time we face each other, we bring a high level and play good tennis. He's a really powerful player and can make any shot ... he's an unbelievable player.

"We played complete tennis, big shots, coming to the net, big forehands ... We stayed there during the whole match. For me, it's great having him around, it's a great energy."