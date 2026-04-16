Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury

Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury

Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz

16 Apr 2026 12:01AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2026 12:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

April 15 : World number two Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open after damaging his right wrist, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The Spaniard picked up the injury during a 6-4 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen.

Alcaraz, the top seed, was scheduled to face Czech Tomas Machac in the second round.

"After the tests, we’ve realised that the injury is more serious than any of us expected, and I need to listen to my body to ensure it doesn’t affect me in the future," Alcaraz told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"I never like to withdraw from any tournament, and especially not this one. It is with great sadness that I have to return home to begin my recovery as soon as possible with my team, the doctors and the physio, and to be, or try to be, as fit as possible for the tournaments I have coming up."

A twice champion in Barcelona, Alcaraz had returned to competition 48 hours after losing the Monte Carlo Masters final to Jannik Sinner - a defeat that dropped him behind the Italian to second in the world rankings.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz is expected to return to action in Madrid and Rome as he builds towards the defence of his French Open title, beginning in Paris on May 24.

He has compiled a 22-3 win-loss record this season, winning the Australian and Qatar Open titles.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement