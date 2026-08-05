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Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati event as doubts grow over US Open defence
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Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati event as doubts grow over US Open defence

Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati event as doubts grow over US Open defence
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati event as doubts grow over US Open defence
FILE PHOTO: Aug 18, 2025; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) poses for a photo with the Rookwood Cup after his match against Jannik Sinner (ITA) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images/File Photo
Alcaraz withdraws from Cincinnati event as doubts grow over US Open defence
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 12, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo
05 Aug 2026 06:51AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2026 12:31PM)
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Aug 4 : Carlos Alcaraz has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open due to an ongoing wrist injury, organisers said on Tuesday, casting fresh doubts over the Spaniard's fitness ahead of his U.S. Open title defence this month.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since withdrawing from the Barcelona Open second round in April but had been set to return at the August 13-23 ATP Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, which he won last year.

Alcaraz was unable to defend his French Open title and missed Wimbledon as he continued his recovery, though the 23-year-old signalled he was close to a return after posting videos of training sessions in the last few weeks.

"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," Cincinnati tournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

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The Winston-Salem Open, which begins on August 23, would be the last chance for Alcaraz to get some matches under his belt before the U.S. Open, though the world number two has yet to signal whether he intends to participate in the ATP 250 event.

Alcaraz won last year's Cincinnati title after world number one Jannik Sinner retired from the final, and carried the momentum to Flushing Meadows where he won his second U.S. Open crown after his triumph in 2022.

Alcaraz began the season by claiming the Australian Open title to become the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam. In his absence, Sinner successfully defended his Wimbledon title and took his major tally to five.

The U.S. Open gets underway on August 30.

Source: Reuters
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