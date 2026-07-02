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Alemanno to bring up century of Argentina caps against Scotland
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Alemanno to bring up century of Argentina caps against Scotland

Alemanno to bring up century of Argentina caps against Scotland

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 Argentina's Matias Alemanno applauds the fans after the match as Argentina are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

02 Jul 2026 11:03PM (Updated: 02 Jul 2026 11:07PM)
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July 2 : Lock Matias Alemanno will become the fifth player to reach 100 caps for Argentina when he starts in their Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Cordoba on Saturday.

Only Nicolas Sanchez (104 caps), Agustín Creevy (110), Julian Montoya (117) and Pablo Matera (121) have also reached a century of appearances.

• Loose forward Matera and hooker Montoya also start against the Scots.

• Stalwart loose forward Marcos Kremer is missing due to the birth of his son, while front row Thomas Gallo, lock Pedro Rubiolo and loose forward Juan Martín González are injured.

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• Tomas Albornoz starts at flyhalf, which means Santiago Carreras will wear number 15 and make up a back three with wings Mateo Carreras and Rodrigo Isgro.

• Faustino Sanchez Valarolo starts his second test at centre alongside Lucio Cinti, with regulars Santiago Chocobares and Justo Piccardo not considered after playing in France’s Top 14 final last weekend.

• Starting XV: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Rodrigo Isgro, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Faustino Sanchez Valarolo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Santiago Grondona, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Pedro Delgado, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Mayco Vivas

• Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Boris Wenger, 18-Tomas Rapetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Joaquin Moro, 21-Agustin Moyano, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Bautista Delguy.

Source: Reuters
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