Logo
Logo

Sport

Alex Marquez and Zarco in hospital after horror crashes in Catalan Grand Prix
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alex Marquez and Zarco in hospital after horror crashes in Catalan Grand Prix

Alex Marquez and Zarco in hospital after horror crashes in Catalan Grand Prix
MotoGP - Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - May 17, 2026 An ambulance arrives at the track after Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez sustains an injury during a crash in the MotoGP race REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Alex Marquez and Zarco in hospital after horror crashes in Catalan Grand Prix
MotoGP - Catalunya Grand Prix - Circuit de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain - May 17, 2026 General view of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Pedro Acosta, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez, and Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez in action during the MotoGP race REUTERS/Nacho Doce
18 May 2026 03:27AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA, May 17 : Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco will remain in hospital after the two riders sustained fractures in separate crashes that forced the Catalan Grand Prix to be red-flagged twice on Sunday.

Gresini Racing's Marquez could not react in time when Pedro Acosta's bike lost power and he slammed into the back of the KTM, before he careered towards the wall and then cartwheeled through the air as he lost control on the gravel.

Marquez was immediately rushed to the hospital where scans confirmed he had a marginal fracture on the vertebra near his neck as well as a fracture on his right collarbone, with the Spaniard set to undergo surgery later on Sunday.

"Everything's under control. I'm due to go into the operating theatre tonight, but I couldn't be in better hands," Marquez said on X.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"Thank you all so much for your concern and for the kind messages I've been receiving."

After the race restarted, LCR Honda's Zarco was involved in a crash when he braked late on turn one of the first lap as he took out Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Honda's Luca Marini in a three-rider pile-up.

Both Bagnaia and Marini immediately signalled for help from the track marshals after Zarco tumbled across the gravel with his leg caught on Bagnaia's bike.

"Don't worry, we're still waiting for the test results. I've got a neck brace on, but it's more of a nuisance than anything else," Zarco said on Instagram.

"It's mainly the knee, the ligaments have snapped. But the femur isn't broken. There's a small fracture at the bottom of the fibula, on the outside of my left ankle.

"So there you go, I'll keep you posted. Just to put your minds at rest, really. More of a scare than anything... I'm staying in hospital tonight because they want to keep an eye on me."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement