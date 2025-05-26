Alexander-Arnold bids tearful farewell after 20 years at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England :Trent Alexander-Arnold was cheered by a celebratory Anfield on his final Liverpool appearance on Sunday, with the player dubbed "the Scouser in our team" bowing out in tears after two decades at his boyhood club.

The Liverpool vice-captain was booed by some Reds fans earlier this month in his first game after confirming that he was leaving at the end of this season, amid many reports that a move to Real Madrid was a done deal.

But the 26-year-old was staunchly defended by team mates including Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah, while former manager Juergen Klopp –- who gave Alexander-Arnold his debut in 2016 -– said he turned off his television when he heard the boos.

The manner of Alexander-Arnold's departure, as a free agent and after some arguably mixed messages about his future, will still rankle with Liverpool supporters and he admitted to some trepidation.

"I didn't know what to expect stepping out at Anfield after what happened a few weeks ago, but I wanted to play for the club one more time," he told Sky Sports.

Alexander-Arnold's introduction at halftime was met with excitement though and his desperation to sign off in style was evident –- and had it not been for a poor effort by Darwin Nunez, he would have added another superb assist to his collection.

He was in tears at the final whistle and seemed relieved to get yet more cheers when receiving his Premier League winners' medal, before he raised his arms aloft and thumped the Liverpool badge on what he said was "the best day for me in my life".

"The reception I got means the world to me, I have played hundreds of games but have never felt so loved and cared for," Alexander-Arnold said.

He added: "From the bottom of my heart I hope that one day the fans and supporters will recognise what I did for the team."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot was in agreement and hailed the fans' reception for Alexander-Arnold

"Maybe it also helped what an unbelievable half he played," Slot added with a smile.