Alexander-Arnold dropped from Tuchel's England squad

LONDON :England coach Thomas Tuchel has left Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his squad for upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Andorra and Serbia.

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace are back in the squad, while Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence have both been called up to the senior squad for the first time.

But there was no place for Jack Grealish, who has impressed already during his loan move to Everton from Manchester City. Kyle Walker and Ivan Toney were also left out of Tuchel's squad.

England play Andorra at Villa Park on September 6, and then Serbia three days later in Belgrade.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Tino Livramento, Djed Spence, John Stones

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins