Alfaro picks overseas-based Paraguay squad for World Cup

June 1 : Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro named his final 26-man World Cup squad on Monday, leaning heavily on overseas-based players, with only three members of the squad drawn from Paraguay's domestic league.

The Argentine manager, whose contract expires after the tournament, chose an experienced group led by 33-year-old captain Gustavo Gomez.

Gomez, the Palmeiras defender and long-time leader of the national team, headlines the squad that also includes Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Diego Gomez, Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron, Strasbourg forward Julio Enciso and Independiente striker Gabriel Avalos.

Paraguay begin their World Cup campaign on June 12 against the United States, one of the three host nations. Before travelling to the tournament, La Albirroja are scheduled to face Nicaragua in a friendly on Friday.

Goalkeepers: Orlando Gill, Roberto Junior Fernandez, Gaston Olveira

Defenders: Juan Caceres, Gustavo Velazquez, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso, Jose Canale, Omar Alderete, Alexandro Maidana, Fabian Balbuena

Midfielders: Diego Gomez, Mauricio Magalhaes, Damian Bobadilla, Braian Ojeda, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza, Alejandro Romero Gamarra

Forwards: Gustavo Caballero, Ramon Sosa, Alex Arce, Gabriel Avalos, Isidro Pitta, Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso, Antonio Sanabria