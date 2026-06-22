Algeria's World Cup fate in their own hands, coach says

SANTA CLARA: Algeria have their fate in their own hands when they take on Jordan on Monday (Jun 22) in a high-stakes World Cup encounter in California, coach Vladimir Petkovic said, with both sides facing the possibility of early elimination.

The permutations in play are complex and many, but those should become clearer at the conclusion of Monday's other Group J match in Texas, where Argentina take on Austria after winning starts for both teams.

Algeria had an unenviable opening match against World Cup holders Argentina and ended up on the wrong end of a Lionel Messi hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat.

The Desert Foxes will exit the tournament if they lose to Jordan and Austria can take at least a point.

"One thing is for sure, we want to try and make sure that our fate is in our own hands and produce a performance befitting of that," Petkovic told a press conference on Sunday.

Algeria's last appearance in the tournament was the 2014 World Cup when they reached the last 16 and they are hoping a squad rich in talent can make the knockout rounds again.

CHANCE TO SHINE

Petkovic said his side did not play badly against Argentina and the match against Jordan in the San Francisco Bay Area would provide a chance to shine that was not possible against the defending champions.

"We played well and we were punished by some individual pieces of skill from Lionel Messi ... we're all aware this was a match that we didn't necessarily need to win at all costs," he said.

"They've got a great desire to get out there, to play well, and they want to stay in the United States as long as possible."

Argentina could win the group with a victory on Monday, an outcome that would mean World Cup debutants Jordan must avoid defeat to prevent early elimination.

Petkovic said Jordan would be altogether different opponents than Argentina.

"It will be a game that will give us a lot of momentum to try and make it out of the group against very tough opponents," he said.

"Jordan are good across the board, they're very compact defensively, they're a very physical side, but we have our own ability and quality."