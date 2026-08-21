All Blacks' belief will be key to their hopes of upsetting South Africa

JOHANNESBURG Aug 20 : New Zealand must believe they can beat hosts South Africa in Saturday’s first test if they are looking for the key to success in the opening encounter of their four-match series, coach Dave Rennie said on Thursday.

The All Blacks take on the top-ranked Springboks at Ellis Park after winning their three clashes against provincial opposition in the first fortnight of their first full-scale tour of South Africa in 30 years but are going to have to step up both mentally and physically, their coach added.

“Belief is a massive part of it when you’re going to Ellis Park to play the Springboks, it's almost their Mecca but we're really excited by the challenge,” Rennie told a press conference.

“We've had good prep. We know we're going to have to be at our best. We know we're going to have to be disciplined, so we don't give them easy entry into our 22 and going to have to be really accurate.

“There'll be times when it's an arm wrestle and we’ll need to bar up for a big chunk of the game, but it's test rugby, and we know the Springboks will ask a lot of us,” he added.

Having a build-up to the tests, that ordinarily would not be the case, has allowed Rennie, who has had only three previous matches in charge, much more opportunity to work with his players.

“We're well aware of how tough a tour it is, but to get 44 players here to be really immersed in the culture that we're trying to develop and the game model we’re trying to play means we're confident we'd leave in a much stronger place 12 months away from the World Cup,” Rennie said.

“Playing these provincial games, everyone gets to play. So everyone feels part of it and just been some outstanding performances and hence the reason why the team has been difficult to pick.

“There’s massive competition for places and there's a handful of spots that took a fair bit of discussion."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)