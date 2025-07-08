All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ruled out of last two France tests

All Blacks captain and lock Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the last two tests in the July series against France by a calf tear sustained in the opening clash last weekend, the team said on Tuesday.

The All Blacks edged a weakened France team 31-27 in Dunedin last Saturday and will be looking for improved performances in the matches in Wellington this weekend and Hamilton on July 19.

Barrett's injury, confirmed by a scan on Monday, means lock Fabian Holland could get a second test after making his debut last weekend, while Tupou Vaa'i is an option to move back into the second row after playing at flanker in the first test.

Vice-captain Ardie Savea is likely to lead the All Blacks out at the Wellington Regional Stadium.