Logo
Logo

Sport

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ruled out of last two France tests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ruled out of last two France tests

All Blacks captain Scott Barrett ruled out of last two France tests

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Quarter Final - Ireland v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 14, 2023 New Zealand's Scott Barrett during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

08 Jul 2025 08:22AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

All Blacks captain and lock Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the last two tests in the July series against France by a calf tear sustained in the opening clash last weekend, the team said on Tuesday.

The All Blacks edged a weakened France team 31-27 in Dunedin last Saturday and will be looking for improved performances in the matches in Wellington this weekend and Hamilton on July 19.

Barrett's injury, confirmed by a scan on Monday, means lock Fabian Holland could get a second test after making his debut last weekend, while Tupou Vaa'i is an option to move back into the second row after playing at flanker in the first test.

Vice-captain Ardie Savea is likely to lead the All Blacks out at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement