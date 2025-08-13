All Blacks compared to Argentina’s World Cup winning football team

(Refiles fixing typo of Kremer in second paragraph)

CORDOBA, Argentina :Argentina loose forward Marcos Kremer reckons Saturday's opponents New Zealand are rugby's equivalent of his country's World Cup-winning soccer team.

Kremer is due to return to the line-up after a injury layoff when they open this year's Rugby Championship in Cordoba at the weekend against the All Blacks, a team he has long admired.

"What I admire about the All Blacks is their culture, their passion for rugby. So, as Argentines, even if you're in better form than them, you'll always respect them because they're the All Blacks. It's like what any football team must go through with Argentina," he told reporters in the build-up to the test at the Estadio Mario Kempes.

"It's going to be a great match. We're at home, with our people, in Córdoba, a place where rugby is a thing.

"I think right now it's going to come down to the final minutes with a small difference between the teams, depending on how things go and how each team's mindset and mentality work during the week. That's going to be the key."

Kremer missed Argentina's June tests against England and Uruguay, having struggled with his knee over the last year.

"Playing in this jersey after not having played for two or three months, I don't think there's going to be much change," he said.

Alongside Kremer, the Pumas welcome back Mateo Carreras, Santiago Chocobares, Bautista Delguy, Juan Cruz Mallia and Ignazio Ruiz, who also did not play in the mid-year tests.

However, injury has ruled out Emilino Boffelli, Thomas Gallo and Benjamin Grondona.

"We have to go all out, put those nerves aside, and focus on playing rugby, which we know how to do. We have what it takes, we have the players," Kremer added.

"We know that if the forwards are performing well, we have players at the back that will allow us to fly a little bit more, so we'll see on Saturday.

"In the meantime, we have to stay calm. There's work to do, so we have to fine-tune the details and be ready for the weekend," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Christian Radnedge)