All Blacks forward Sititi ruled out of France series

All Blacks loose forward Wallace Sititi is to undergo surgery on an ankle injury and will miss the three-test series against France in July, the team said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old number eight, who was World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2024, will be replaced in the squad by Christian Lio-Willie.

Lio-Willie, who is uncapped, was already with the squad as injury cover for Luke Jacobson so openside flanker Dalton Papali'i has now been called up to fill that role.

New Zealand host France in the opening test in Dunedin on July 5 before further clashes in Wellington and Hamilton on the following weekends.