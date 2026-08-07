All Blacks great Ma’a Nonu to face New Zealand in Sharks debut

Aug 7 : New Zealand’s double World Cup winner Ma’a Nonu will line up against the All Blacks after being named on the bench by the Durban-based Sharks for Tuesday’s second fixture on the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour.

• The 44-year-old centre recently signed for the Sharks in a player-mentor role and has been selected to face the side for whom he made 103 appearances between 2003 and 2015.

• Nonu will start on the bench as Sharks coach JP Pietersen named a youthful starting XV that includes Springboks Vincent Koch, Vusi Moyo and Vincent Tshituka.

• Prop Nemo Roelofse, who recently returned from playing in France, starts in the front row.

• The match is the second on tour for the All Blacks, who face four South African provincial sides and play four tests against the world champions Springboks in their first tour of the country in 30 years. Team: 15-Zekhethelo Siyaya, 14-Donovan Don, 13-Jurenzo Julius, 12-Murray Koster, 11-Litelihle Bester, 10-Vusi Moyo, 9-Bradley Davids, 8-Nick Hatton (captain), 7-Emmanuel Tshituka, 6-Phepsi Buthelezi, 5-Emile van Heerden, 4-Hendre Stassen, 3-Vincent Koch, 2-Eduan Swart, 1-Nemo Roelofse.Replacements: 16-Liam van Wyk, 17-Rambo Kubekha, 18-Simphiwe Ngobese, 19-Vincent Tshituka, 20-Matt Romao, 21-Ivan van Zyl, 22-Luan Giliomee, 23-Ma’a Nonu.