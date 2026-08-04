All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Aug 4 : All Blacks hooker George Bell will return to New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in training ahead of this week's opening match of the tour of South Africa against the Stormers, the team said on Tuesday.

• Uncapped hooker Bradley Slater has been called up to the squad to replace Bell, who was injured on Sunday and is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

• Slater will arrive in Cape Town on Wednesday so is unlikely to face the Stormers on Friday.

• "We are all gutted for George, to be ruled out of the tour so early," All Blacks coach Dave Rennie said in a statement. "He's had a frustrating past few months with injury so it's a real blow for him to have injured his calf again."

• Rennie already had three other hookers in his bumper squad in Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho and Asafo Aumua.

• The All Blacks will face provincial opposition in the shape of the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions as well as four tests against the world champion Springboks on the tour.