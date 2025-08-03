Logo
Logo

Sport

All Blacks scrumhalf Roigard out of Argentina tests due to stress fracture
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

All Blacks scrumhalf Roigard out of Argentina tests due to stress fracture

All Blacks scrumhalf Roigard out of Argentina tests due to stress fracture

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool A - New Zealand v Namibia - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 15, 2023 New Zealand's Cam Roigard in action with Namibia's Damian Stevens REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

03 Aug 2025 12:38PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

All Blacks scrumhalf Cam Roigard will miss their opening Rugby Championship tests against Argentina this month after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot, New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old reported pain following their 3-0 series win over France last month, with scans confirming the fracture. Roigard started the first two tests against the French.

"He will not travel to Argentina and his likely return to play will be assessed in two weeks," NZR said in a statement, adding that their Rugby Championship squad would be announced on Monday.

The All Blacks play Argentina in Cordoba on August 16 with the second test in Buenos Aires a week later.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement