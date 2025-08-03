All Blacks scrumhalf Roigard out of Argentina tests due to stress fracture

All Blacks scrumhalf Cam Roigard will miss their opening Rugby Championship tests against Argentina this month after suffering a stress fracture in his right foot, New Zealand Rugby said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old reported pain following their 3-0 series win over France last month, with scans confirming the fracture. Roigard started the first two tests against the French.

"He will not travel to Argentina and his likely return to play will be assessed in two weeks," NZR said in a statement, adding that their Rugby Championship squad would be announced on Monday.

The All Blacks play Argentina in Cordoba on August 16 with the second test in Buenos Aires a week later.