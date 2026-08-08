All Blacks win tour opener in unconvincing fashion

CAPE TOWN, Aug 7 : New Zealand opened their tour of South Africa with an error-strewn victory over the Stormers, beating the provincial side 38-21 on Friday in an unconvincing start to their eight-match programme.

Four tries in the closing stages at the Cape Town Stadium allowed the All Blacks to pull away as the Stormers, without several of their internationals, provided surprisingly tough opposition and were level at 14-14 in the 65th minute.

Samisoni Taukei'aho, Simon Parker, Rieko Ioane, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby and Asafo Aumua were the tourists’ try scorers with Beauden Barrett kicking over three conversions and Josh Jacomb one.

The Stormers’ points came from loose forward Deon Fourie, who turns 40 next month, and winger Seabelo Senatla, plus a conversion from 20-year-old debutant flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed.

They were also awarded a penalty try two minutes from the end when Warrick Gelant was tackled high by Moorby as he was going for the line.

The All Blacks threatened to run riot in an exciting start as they attacked the Stormers’ defences at pace, and home resistance lasted all of six minutes before hooker Taukei'aho went over from a line-out maul.

But indiscipline quickly cost them the opportunity to add more points, and by the 15th minute, they were down to 13 men with both Anton Lienert-Brown and Parker sent to the sin bin.

The Stormers made use of the numerical advantage, and after an initial maul over the line was disallowed, they tied the score as Fourie went over from a line-out maul.

Handling errors then proved costly for the tourists, who also gave away seven first-half penalties, before a line break down the middle by Ioane led to a try in the corner for Parker one minute before halftime and a narrow 14-7 advantage at the break.

IOANE'S TRY PUT ALL BLACKS BACK IN FRONT NEAR THE END

Matters were level in the 57th minute as winger Senatla sprinted through the Kiwi defences.

Ioane finished off a drive down the middle of the pitch with a pick-up close to the line to put the Kiwis back in front, and they then took advantage of a tiring home side.

“We expected it would be a tough game, but we were clinical late in the contest and it’s nice to get the campaign off with a win, but we know we have to be better,” said New Zealand coach Dave Rennie.

In the last 10 minutes, Carter jinked his way over in the right-hand corner, and a charge down from Moorby made sure there would be no upset home success.

Substitute hooker Aumua burst over from a maul for his try with the last move of the game.

“It was a remarkable effort and we did a great occasion justice. Obviously they are a quality team and made it tough for us to hold on,” said Stormers coach John Dobson.

The tour is the first of its kind for 30 years and sees the All Blacks play four tests and four matches against provincial opposition. Their next outing is in Durban on Tuesday against the Sharks.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)