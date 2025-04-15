All Blacks winger Tele'a heading to Japan in 2026

MELBOURNE :Mark Tele'a will leave the Auckland Blues at the end of the season and play rugby in Japan next year, ruling him out of All Blacks selection in 2026, the New Zealand winger said on Tuesday.

Tele'a was among Scott Robertson's first-choice wingers in his first season in charge but his departure leaves the All Blacks coach with a dilemma as to whether to pick him this season or move on.

"It’s been an amazing ride, so many fantastic memories and amazing people," Tele'a said in a statement.

"But after much thought I have decided from next year I will play my rugby in Japan."

New Zealand media have linked Tele'a with a move to Toyota Verblitz, who are coached by former All Blacks coaches Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

All Blacks selectors are barred from picking overseas-based players, though some long-serving internationals have been allowed to take short-term contracts with foreign clubs during sabbaticals included in their New Zealand Rugby contracts.

A line-breaking machine, 28-year-old Tele'a has scored 13 tries in 19 tests since his 2022 debut and was a starting winger against South Africa in the 2023 World Cup final.

He was named World Rugby's "Breakthrough Player of the Year" in 2023 after a stellar season for the All Blacks.

"A devastating character on the field, Mark’s presence in the locker room is just as immense," the Blues said on social media.

"We will celebrate accordingly at the end of the season but until then we’ve got work to do."

Tele'a will join a number of New Zealand test players who have left the nation to pursue big-money deals with Japanese clubs, including flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and loose forward Shannon Frizell.

The departures have alarmed rugby pundits who fear the allure of the All Blacks jersey is no longer strong enough to compete with the money on offer overseas.

"I don’t know if we can do more to keep our players in New Zealand but this really concerns me," former All Blacks winger Jeff Wilson said on New Zealand's Sky Sports.

"This guy is a superstar, not just in our game for the All Blacks but for the Blues as well."