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Allegri takes blame as Milan fail to qualify for Champions League on final day
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Allegri takes blame as Milan fail to qualify for Champions League on final day

Allegri takes blame as Milan fail to qualify for Champions League on final day
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 24, 2026 AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Allegri takes blame as Milan fail to qualify for Champions League on final day
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Cagliari - San Siro, Milan, Italy - May 24, 2026 AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
25 May 2026 07:14AM
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(changes headline, no change to story)

MILAN, May 25 : Massimiliano Allegri acknowledged that AC Milan deserved to miss out on the Champions League after a 2-1 home defeat by Cagliari on Sunday capped a dismal second half of the Serie A season, leaving his position as manager under the spotlight.

Milan blew the chance of a top-four finish at San Siro, finishing fifth after winning once in their final four matches.

Prior to the season finale, Allegri had already described the team's form since the turn of the year as "tragic," a trend that ultimately cost them Champions League qualification.

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“Unfortunately, we cannot change the result now. When we lose five home games the way we did, we end up in this position,” Allegri told DAZN.

“I don't know what the reason is. We made mistakes, I made mistakes too,” Allegri added. “Certainly, I should have found the solution myself; I am the one responsible. We will need to be very clear-headed in evaluating the season properly.”

The defeat has intensified the pressure on 58-year-old former Juventus boss Allegri and Milan's ownership, who faced pre-match fan protests.

Speculation over whether he will remain in charge for next season has mounted following Milan's sharp decline in form.

“I don’t know about the future, right now my thought only goes to the lack of results. Naturally, the whole year must be evaluated, mistakes were made, but there is no point talking about it now,” concluded Allegri.

Source: Reuters
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