Alonso to miss first Hungarian GP practice due to back injury

BUDAPEST :Aston Martin's Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich will replace Spaniard Fernando Alonso in first Friday practice at the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix due to the Spaniard suffering a back injury.

The team said Alonso, who turned 44 last Tuesday, had been managing the muscular issue since the weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and had chosen to sit out the session while continuing treatment.

"Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll," Aston Martin said. "A decision will then be made on Fernando's participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course."

Double world champion Alonso won the first race of his Formula One career at the Hungaroring with Renault in 2003. Drugovich, 25, was Formula Two champion in 2022 and has taken part in several F1 test sessions but has yet to start a race.

Aston Martin are eighth in the 10-team championship, just one point ahead of Haas.