Sport

Alonso uncertain on Mbappe's availability for Real's next Club World Cup match
Alonso uncertain on Mbappe's availability for Real's next Club World Cup match

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - Real Madrid v Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 18, 2025 Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso reacts REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

19 Jun 2025 06:38AM
MIAMI :Xabi Alonso has yet to decide whether Kylian Mbappe will feature in Real Madrid's next Club World Cup match against Pachuca, as the French forward continues to recover from illness, the Spanish coach said on Wednesday.

Mbappe missed Tuesday's training session after suffering from a viral infection and did not take part in Real’s Group H 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal in their tournament opener on Wednesday.

“We’ll have to see how he feels," Alonso told a press conference.

“The last day he went through significant viral issues, so we’ll have to wait and assess closer to the game."

Source: Reuters
