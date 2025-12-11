Alonso under pressure as Real prepare for critical trip to Alaves

MADRID, Dec 11 : Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso faces mounting pressure ahead of a LaLiga visit to Alaves on Sunday, after a collapse in form has left his side second in the standings, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

What seemed a promising start to Alonso's spell at the Bernabeu has unravelled swiftly, with Real winning twice in their last eight games across all competitions.

A 2-0 league defeat by Celta Vigo last Sunday, followed by a midweek Champions League loss to Manchester City, both in front of sold-out crowds at home, have compounded the situation.

The former Real midfielder, who signed a three-year deal in May after impressing with Bayer Leverkusen, finds himself in an unusual must-win scenario as early as December.

Spanish media are rife with reports of internal discord, including clashes with key players such as Federico Valverde and Vinicius Jr., adding to the growing scrutiny of his tenure.

Alonso's squad is also riddled with injuries. Defenders Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will all miss Sunday's match.

Meanwhile, the availability of top-scorer Kylian Mbappe remains uncertain, as the Frenchman continues to recover from a leg muscle injury that kept him out against City.

Alaves, who sit mid-table, boast a solid defensive record at home this season, meaning it could be a decisive weekend for the Madrid coach.

Barcelona, coached by German Hansi Flick, welcome Osasuna on Saturday full of confidence.

The league leaders have 40 points and have benefited from the recent return of captain Raphinha and midfielder Pedri. Both played crucial roles in Barca's come-from-behind 2-1 Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, their fourth successive win in all competitions.

Third-placed Villarreal, with 35 points and a game in hand on the leaders, host local rivals Levante on Sunday.

Manager Marcelino Garcia Toral has led Villarreal to six successive league wins, a welcome distraction from their Champions League form where they have one point from six matches.

Atletico Madrid aim to bounce back from back-to-back league defeats when they take on a struggling Valencia side on Saturday.

Diego Simeone's men had gone over two months unbeaten in LaLiga, but losses to Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have left them fourth on 31 points and further adrift from their title-chasing rivals.