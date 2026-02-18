Alpine skiing-Albania's teen Colturi may return to super‑G soon

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Feb 18 : Albanian skier Lara Colturi said on Wednesday she is confident that she can ski much better after finishing 10th in the women's slalom at the Winter Games and she could soon also compete in super-G.

Colturi, 19, is the daughter of Italian 2002 Olympic super-G champion Daniela Ceccarelli and has no link to Albania other than her mother becoming technical director of the country's Ski Federation in 2021.

The Turin-born skier finished the race on Wednesday with a time of 1:41.78, just behind Germany's Emma Aicher and American Paula Moltzan.

"I try to do my best, and I'm really proud of it even though it wasn't enough. I know I can do a lot, and ski a lot better, so I will just stay focused on that, and the season is not over," Colturi said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A slalom specialist, Colturi - who tore her ACL in 2023 - said she is not ruling out competing in speed events in the near future.

"Speed has always been somewhere in my mind. Unfortunately, after the injury it was difficult to train (in the speed disciplines). I was considering doing the next super-G in Italy, in San Pellegrino, but it depends on how I'm feeling. We'll see, why not?" she added.

Women's World Cup Alpine skiing races will be held in Italy's San Pellegrino in early March.

Like super-G and giant slalom gold medallist Federica Brignone, training is a family affair for Colturi too - her mother coaches her and her father is her athletic trainer.

"It's not easy being coached by your parents - we're all growing, all three of us, and we're learning a lot," she added.

"Having my mum and dad always by my side, here as well, is truly wonderful; they are my rock. I definitely wouldn't be here without them."

Colturi became the youngest female skier on the World Cup circuit in more than 40 years in 2022 when she debuted aged 15.

At the Olympics she was Albania's flagbearer in Cortina.

"I haven't spent much time in Cortina and I had never raced here. I didn't know the course very well. But it was just amazing, especially when I crossed the finish line on the first run today. I'm really happy to be here," she added.

Asked whether she would like to compete for Italy, Colturi said: "This is an individual sport, so I am here with my parents and that is the most important thing. As for the future, who knows - we'll see".