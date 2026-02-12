Alpine skiing-Fearless Brignone takes super-G gold in comeback win

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 12 : Italy's Federica Brignone sealed an astonishing comeback from career-threatening injury to win the women's Alpine skiing super-G gold on home snow in a feel-good story at the Milano Cortina Olympics on Thursday.

Known as the "Tiger" for her ferocious determination, the 35-year-old had looked doubtful for the Games after a crash last April but fought back to fitness and produced one of her greatest runs on a foggy Olimpia delle Tofane piste.

France's Romane Miradoli took silver, 0.41 of a second slower, with Austria's Cornelia Huetter third, according to provisional results.

Sixth out of the start hut, Brignone threw caution to the wind on a challenging course that perfectly suited her technical skills. It proved too tough, however, for some of her rivals including American downhill champion Breezy Johnson who walked away from a high-speed crash into the netting.

Ten of the first 24 starters failed to finish including Brignone's teammate Sofia Goggia.

Overall World Cup champion Brignone faced a battle against time to make her home Olympics after the crash at the national championships left her with multiple leg fractures and a torn ACL. She only returned to the World Cup in late January and made the start list for the downhill, finishing 10th.

Her gold medal was the first by an Italian Alpine skier at the Milano-Cortina Games and completes her set after a silver at the Beijing Games in 2022 and bronze at PyeongChang in 2018 - both in giant slalom.