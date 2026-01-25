Logo
Alpine skiing-Feller a winner on home snow in Kitzbuehel slalom
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 25, 2026 Austria's Manuel Feller in action during the Men's Slalom REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 25, 2026 Austria's Manuel Feller celebrates after his second run REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 25, 2026 Austria's Manuel Feller celebrates after winning the Men's Slalom alongside second place Switzerland's Loic Meillard and third place Germany's Linus Strasser REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 25, 2026 Austria's Manuel Feller celebrates on the podium after winning the Men's Slalom alongside second place Switzerland's Loic Meillard and third place Germany's Linus Strasser REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
25 Jan 2026 10:11PM
KITZBUEHEL, Austria, Jan 25 : Austrian Manuel Feller won his home Kitzbuehel slalom on Sunday for his first World Cup podium appearance of the Alpine ski season.

The 33-year-old beat Switzerland's Loic Meillard, leader after the first leg, by 0.35 seconds over the two runs after being fourth fastest initially. It was his seventh career World Cup victory.

Germany's Linus Strasser finished third to complete the podium.

Norwegian-born Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who was only 11th after the first run but then skied second fastest in the decisive one, was fourth.

Pinheiro Braathen leads the slalom standings by 26 points from France's Clement Noel, with Norway's Atle Lie McGrath dropping to third after failing to finish the first leg of Sunday's race.

The men have one more slalom in Schladming before next month's Milano Cortina Olympics.

Source: Reuters
