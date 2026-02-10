Logo
Logo

Sport

Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon

Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
Lindsey Vonn of the United States crashes during the women's downhill. REUTERS/IOC/OBS
Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. In this screen grab taken from a video shows Lindsey Vonn of United States crashing during the Women's Downhill. REUTERS/IOC/OBS
Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
A helicopter carries Lindsey Vonn of the United States after she crashed during the women's downhill. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Fans react after Lindsey Vonn of United States crashed during the women's downhill REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Alpine skiing-FIS chief hopes to see Vonn back on skis soon
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Lindsey Vonn in Hospital - Treviso, Italy - February 09, 2026. An ambulance is seen outside a hospital in Treviso where Lindsey Vonn of United States is being treated after she crashed during Women's Downhill yesterday. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
10 Feb 2026 06:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, ITALY, Feb 10 : International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch said on Tuesday he hoped to see Lindsey Vonn back on skis soon after the American great revealed she had suffered a complex tibia fracture in her Olympic downhill crash.

Vonn, 41, crashed 13 seconds into Sunday’s race at the Milano-Cortina Winter Games and said on social media that the injury, though currently stable, would need several surgeries to repair. The gold medal was won by her U.S. teammate Breezy Johnson.

“We all wish Lindsey a full and speedy recovery and hope to see her on skis again soon,” Eliasch told reporters.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Vonn said she had “no regrets” about racing despite a recent anterior cruciate ligament rupture and other past injuries, insisting they were unrelated to the crash.

Vonn had been chasing history in Cortina, aiming to become the oldest Alpine skiing medallist in Olympic history after a strong comeback season that included two World Cup downhill wins and podium finishes in her other starts.

She still leads the downhill standings and could yet claim the discipline's crystal globe despite her season being over.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement