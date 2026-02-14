Alpine skiing-Italian teenage racer D'Antonio suffers ACL tear in training fall

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy, Feb 14 : The youngest skier on Italy's Alpine team, Giada d'Antonio, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee when she crashed during training at the Olympics on Saturday, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said.

D'Antonio, 16, regarded as one of the rising talents in Italy's Alpine squad, was training in Dobbiaco, about 30 km from Cortina, ahead of the women's slalom scheduled for Wednesday, when she fell after straddling a gate.

"A Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan revealed a sprain to her right knee, with a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament," FISI said in a statement.

The federation said a date for surgery would be discussed in the coming days.

Earlier this week, D'Antonio failed to finish the Alpine team combined race after losing a ski during her slalom run.